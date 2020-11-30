Police: 18-year-old arrested in deadly Arden Fair Mall shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police announced Monday they arrested the alleged shooter who killed two people at Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday.

The Sacramento Police Department said 18-year-old Damario Beck was identified as the alleged gunman in a shooting that killed two brothers, 17-year-old Sa’quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr.

Investigators said the shooting began after an argument “between two groups of people that were known to each other from prior interactions,” according to the release.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and said they believe additional witnesses and people may be involved.

Police officials said their investigators were able to make an arrest within 72 hours after the shooting due to the cooperation of Arden Fair Mall.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.