Police: 19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after leaving Sacramento Halloween party

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman left a Halloween party in Sacramento and was later killed in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department said Leilani Beauchamp, from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento. At the time, Fairfield police said she was with two active-duty Air Force members who lived in a house on Cascade Lane.

By that night, a missing person’s report was filed for Beauchamp, police said.

Fairfield police worked with Travis Air Force Base investigators to look into Beauchamp’s disappearance and discovered she had been killed at the Cascade Lane home. How she died has not been reported.

Police said on Sunday, Beauchamp’s remains were found in Monterey County.

Now, three people are behind bars in connection to her death. Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, from Fairfield, and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, from Pittsburg, were both arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder.

Police also said Marco Quintanilla was on parole after he was convicted for attempted murder.