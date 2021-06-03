Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Tracy mobile home park shooting

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured at a mobile home park.

Officers were called to the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park on North MacArthur Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, multiple victims were found in the street.

One person died at the scene, police told FOX40. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and a third person was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Police believe the shooter is one of the people taken to the hospital.

The relationship between the shooter and the victims has not been confirmed.

Police are expected to be at the scene for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.