Police: 2 found shot near Stockton Red Roof Inn hotel

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were found with gunshot wounds Tuesday night near a Stockton hotel.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said officers went to the Red Roof Inn on West Fremont Street, near Interstate 5, where they found a male who had been shot.

Officers then found another male with gunshot wounds at the nearby Arco gas station, also on West Fremont Street, Silva reported.

Both victims were hospitalized, but their conditions were not reported by police.

Silva did not say if there was a connection between the two people. Details about the shooter or a motive have also not been reported.

Police were still investigating in the area around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.