Police: 2 men arrested after suspected robbery, 1 hides in apartment attic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said two men tried to evade officers after robbing an apartment on River Plaza Drive Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of robbery at an apartment complex near Natomas Oaks Park at around 10:13 p.m.

People who lived at the apartment were having a small gathering when police said 40-year-old Anthony Hill and 33-year-old Gary Bachelor went inside.

Police said they arrived when the robbery was happening and one of the men tried to run away but was arrested by officers.

A duffel bag abandoned by one of the men contained stolen items and a replica gun.

The other man tried to escape through the apartment next door which also had people inside.

People in both apartments were able to escape to waiting officers. Minor injuries were reported by people in the first apartment.

Police said the second man made his way into the attic space of the apartment and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

Eventually the second man tried to escape the apartment building but was arrested by officers.

Both Hill and Bachelor were booked into Sacramento County Jail on multiple charges.