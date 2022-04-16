STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died and two others were injured during a shooting in Stockton Friday night.

Stockton police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Coventry Drive near Weberstown Park at 11:18 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found four gunshot victims.

Police said a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man died from their gunshot wounds.

A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No additional information was released about the shooter or the victims.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org, calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This story is developing.