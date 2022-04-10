SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood.

Sacramento police said officers responded just after 3:25 a.m. to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound. Fire personnel declared both men dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating but no additional information was released about the shooter or the victims.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.