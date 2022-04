SACRAMENTO, Calif.(KTXL) — Police said officers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in downtown Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

Police told FOX40 that an assault was reported before 3 p.m. near T and 11th streets. When officers arrived, police said they found a man and woman who both had at least one gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.