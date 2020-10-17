Police: 2 people die after triple shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people have died and another was seriously injured after a shooting in Modesto Friday night.

The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Semple Street near Jones Street.

When officers arrived they said they found three adults in front of a home with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taking to a local hospital and two died from their injuries. A third victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to police officials.

The investigation is ongoing and no information about the victims, motive or suspect has yet been released.

If anyone witnessed or has any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.