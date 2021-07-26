Police: 2 shot at bar in downtown Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at a bar early Monday morning.

Police said around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a bar on West Main Street in downtown Turlock.

A shooting victim sitting in a vehicle behind the bar flagged down an officer and was later taken to a local hospital, Turlock police said.

Police said investigators learned another victim of the shooting had gone to a hospital on their own.

The victims’ gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.

The police department has not released any information about a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting has been asked to call Turlock Police Officer Henry Hernandez at 209-668-6534.