Police: 2 young victims shot near Newman Fall Festival

NEWMAN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two minors were shot Sunday night during a festival in Newman and police are looking for the shooter.

Newman police said the shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. near the 50th annual Newman Fall Festival in Pioneer Park.

Officers at the park rushed toward the gunfire in the area of Fresno and P streets, where they found two young victims.

2 victims transported my Medi Flight after double shooting at the Fall Festival. We will have more details when they are available to us. pic.twitter.com/GdNPXHsCzR — Westside Connect (@wsconnect209) September 6, 2021 Video courtesy of Westside Connect

Both victims were flown to hospitals. Their identities and the extent of their injuries have not been reported.

Newman police said they have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence in their search for the shooter.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting has been asked to call the Newman Police Department at 209-243-2399.