Police: 2 youths shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two youths were shot in Stockton Saturday night and are being treated at a local hospital for their wounds.

Police officials said a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were near the corner of Buena Vista Avenue and West Flora Street when they were shot around 10:26 p.m.

Investigators said the shooter arrived in a vehicle before opening fire on the victims and then left the area.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details about the shooter or the victims were released.

