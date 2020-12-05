Police: 3 arrested after liquor store shooting leaves clerk dead in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men were arrested Friday night in connection to a November shooting that left a liquor store clerk dead in Lodi.

The Lodi Police Department said 56-year-old Gurminder Singh Parmar was working at Tokay Liquors on East Lockeford Street around 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 when he was shot in the chest and died.

After multiple law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation, officials said authorities arrested three Stockton men in connection to the shooting.

Officials said 20-year-old Sheridan Thomas, 19-year-old Maleek Carter-Rea and 19-year-old Larry Thorton were arrested for multiple charges including robbery and conspiracy.

All three men are being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this case to contact Detective LaRue at 209-333-6873. Callers may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.