Police: 4 arrested in Davis had tools for making ‘ghost guns’

A drill press, jigs, and guns recovered from the apartment. (Photo: City of Davis Police Department)

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested after police said they found partially-complete guns and tools used to manufacture and modify firearms during a traffic stop and inside a Davis home on Monday.

Demori Fobbs, 20, was arrested after officers found an incomplete AR-15 rifle, ammunition and several gunsmithing tools, according to the City of Davis Police Department. Police said Fobbs was on felony probation.

This led investigators to an apartment along J Street near 8th Street in Davis, where police found a pistol modified for automatic-fire, high-capacity magazines and gun manufacturing tools including jigs and drill presses.

King James Goodwin, 20, Anthony Broadnax, 21, and Dewayne Dixon, 20, were arrested following the search.

Police say the tools could be used to create and modify “ghost guns” — unregistered weapons without serial numbers. These guns are commonly used in crimes as they are easily obtained and difficult to trace, officials said.

The four men face multiple weapons charges and were booked into the Yolo County jail.