Police: 60-year-old Ceres man fatally stabbed after fight with brother

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A 60-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during a fight with his brother Wednesday evening, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Officers responded to Sixth Street around 8:37 p.m. They found an unresponsive man lying in front of the house with a puncture wound to his torso.

Despite attempted lifesaving efforts, the man died of his injuries, police said.

Police found the man had been stabbed by his brother, 66-year-old Norman Krantz, during a physical altercation.

Krantz was arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. Police said he faces charges of homicide.