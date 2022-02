TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Seven people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on South 1st Street in Turlock.

Turlock police said one of their officers was near South 1st and East Main streets when they heard multiple gunshots around 2 a.m.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found seven people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating.

No additional information was released about the victim and the shooter.

