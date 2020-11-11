Police: 7 suspects from out of state arrested after deadly shooting in Grass Valley, marijuana sale gone wrong

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Grass Valley Police Department arrested seven individuals from out of state after a deadly shooting Saturday.

Officers said they pulled over a speeding vehicle en-route to the hospital, transporting a female passenger who had been shot in the head on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., according to officers.

The man driving the vehicle told officers about meeting several people from out of town who came to purchase marijuana. He also told officers the suspects attempting to use fake money for the purchase.

The man said he chased the suspects as they left the South Ponderosa Road area with the marijuana and headed towards Grass Valley on Rough-and-Ready Highway.

The woman was shot when one of the suspects fired towards their vehicle near the West Main and Alta streets intersection, police said.

Investigators from several agencies tracked the seven suspects to a hotel in Davis and arrested them on Tuesday.

A pistol, over 30 pounds of marijuana and a “stockpile” of fake money was found in their possession, according to police.

Texas residents William Levis, Trey Richard, Ronney Turner, Juan McHenry, Devon Jennings and Laderrick Wynn — as well as Dakari Harris of Louisiana — were arrested for homicide, grand theft and criminal conspiracy.