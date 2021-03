ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police say a 7-year-old boy fell out of a third-story hotel window Sunday night.

According to police, the boy fell out of the window around 7 p.m. at a hotel near Freedom Way and Thrive Drive.

The boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is not known.

Officers don’t know how the boy fell out of the window, but they say he was not pushed or thrown out.

Foul play is not expected.

This is a developing story.