STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An 81-year-old ice-cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint near Sousa Park in Stockton Tuesday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said the 81-year-old was approached by a man and woman while standing in his front yard and they demanded his property with a gun.

The robbers then fled in a white sedan after robbing the man.

Stockton Police Chief Joe Silva confirmed with FOX40 that the ice cream vendor is Juan Mendoza Martinez, who was previously robbed in 2018.

FOX40 previously reported in 2018 that Mendoza Martinez was knocked down by two men off his bike and robbed of his sales and cell phone.