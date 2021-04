SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to Del Paso and El Centro roads around 2 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and lanes remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.