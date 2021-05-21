Police: Student who acted out movie scene caused temporary lockdown at Elk Grove High School, Markofer Elementary School

1:45 p.m.

Elk Grove police say the now-lifted lockdown occurred after they responded to a report about a “suspicious, possibly armed subject” at Elk Grove High School.

The school then went on lockdown and officers responded to the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that a student was using a stapler as a prop to act out a movie scene.

The stapler was open, and the person who reported the incident said they believed they saw a weapon.

The incident will be turned over to the school administration to handle, police said.

Friday, May 21

12:50 p.m.

Elk Grove Police Department reported that the lockdown has been lifted, and all staff and students are safe.

Police remain on the scene as they continue investigating.

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove High School and the nearby Florence Markofer Elementary School have been placed on temporary lockdown Friday due to police activity.

A spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District confirmed to FOX40 that both schools are on lockdown, but do not know what police were responding to.

Police said the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution.”

