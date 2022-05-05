AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said a 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly selling psilocybin to an undercover agent.

Police said Trey Curtis allegedly agree to sell the agent a half-pound of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug also known as ‘shrooms.’

Curtis was arrested immediately after the agent received the drugs.

Police said the PSIU made contact with the suspected drug dealer online.

The arrest was part of a effort started in February by Placer County Special Investigation Unit and the Auburn Police Department to target narcotics sales in Auburn, according to the police department.

Curtis was booked in the Placer County Jail and his bail is set at $100,000.

According to police, Curtis is facing felony charges for possession of narcotics for sales and transportation/sales of narcotics.