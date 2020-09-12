Police: Armed man dies after being shot by officers in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died after being shot by police in West Sacramento early Saturday morning.

West Sacramento police officers said they responded to the area of West Capitol Avenue near Poplar Avenue around 3 a.m. concerning reports of an armed suspect.

Officials said the people who reported the suspect told police “they observed an African American Male Adult, approximately 30 years of age, holding a firearm.”

Officials said several police units arrived in the area and continued searching for the suspect, making contact with someone who was found not to be related to the report and resumed the search.

As the search continued, police said one officer noticed someone seated in a vehicle behind the police units at Merkley Avenue and Poplar Avenue.

As the officer attempted to contact the driver, police said “the unidentified adult African American male exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and a shooting ensued.”

There were six officers at the scene and four of them were directly involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police officials did not provide any details on how many shots were fired nor how many times the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The statement by police said, “they immediately requested emergency medical personnel to the scene as they themselves performed life saving measures.”

When paramedics arrived, the suspect was declared dead.

No other injuries were reported to any officers or civilian bystanders.

Police officials said multiple officers will be placed on administrative leave.

The Davis Police Department will be conducting the shooting investigation.

Of the four officers involved in the shooting, they include a Sergeant with approximately 15 years of experience and three officers with five years or less experience, according to police officials.