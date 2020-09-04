Police: Armed man walks away from RV after driving recklessly into downtown Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police officers and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday morning who they say drove an RV recklessly into downtown Oakdale before walking out armed with a gun.

Just after 10 a.m., officers were told an RV was seen running red lights as it headed into downtown Oakdale, according to police. Officials had to set up road closures in the downtown area as a result.

The RV eventually stopped at the busy intersection of East F Street and North Yosemite Avenue, according to police.

Oakdale officers say they found a disoriented 12-year-old boy next to the RV.

Witnesses then told police they saw a man walk away from the RV holding a gun, according to police.

Oakdale police say its officers were able to find the armed man, who was later identified as 55-year-old Gordon Newnam, and take him into custody.

At one point, police say they heard another armed person may have been in the RV. They did not find anyone inside but another firearm was found.

Police say Newnam was booked into Stanislaus County Jail and faces multiple felony weapons violations.

The 12-year-old was identified as his son and has since been placed in protective custody, according to police.