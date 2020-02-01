Police: Standoff at Citrus Heights home ends with suspect's arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man barricaded himself inside his Citrus Heights home leading to an hours-long standoff, according to police.

Police officials said they responded to reports of an argument between neighbors on La Luna Court near El Sol Way around 9 a.m. The argument became physical when 31-year-old Daniel Makarov assaulted his neighbor.

When they arrived Makarov ran away barricading himself inside of his home, according to police.

Officers said they called a SWAT team for assistance after they found two guns outside of the home. SWAT officers then tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender but Makarov wouldn’t respond.

Around 6 p.m., officers said the suspect had finally been arrested and that they would open the roads in the surrounding area.

Unfortunately he still isn’t responding to our requests to surrender. We are using our UAS to assist our team with the situation. #LaLunaStandoff pic.twitter.com/S6erSgNRaQ — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) February 1, 2020