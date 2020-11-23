Police: Armed teen arrested after confrontation outside Winters Police Department

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — A teen was arrested and taken to the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility after he threatened to kill officers, according to Winters police.

Around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, police said a 17-year-old was armed with a knife outside the closed Winters Police Department lobby.

Police said the teen stabbed and kicked the lobby doors while yelling about wanting to kill officers.

The teen briefly displayed a handgun before throwing it into nearby bushes, according to police.

As a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office unit arrived in the area, the teen ran north on N. Main Street.

Winters police officers chased the teen on foot, and the Yolo County deputy chased him from his vehicle.

Officers said they unsuccessfully tried to subdue the teen with a taser as they ran east on Aster Way.

During an altercation, the Yolo County deputy fired his weapon, but the teen was not hit.

The teen was eventually taken into custody; both Winters police officers received minor injuries during the arrest.

Police said the knife was recovered at the scene, and the gun was found to be a replica Glock pistol.

The teen was medically cleared and booked on felony charges.

This incident remains under investigation.