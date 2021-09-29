Police arrest 2 Yuba City High School students found with gun, ammunition on campus

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers arrested two Yuba City High School students Wednesday for having a gun and ammunition on campus.

Yuba City police said school officials were alerted to the handgun by a student around 10:40 a.m. The 14-year-old who had the gun was soon arrested by the school’s resource officer after the reporting student identified him.

According to police, the 14-year-old admitted to having a 9 mm Smith and Wesson and a loaded magazine. He went on to tell officers he was asked to hold onto the gun by another student and had no intention of using it.

The first arrested teen told officers the other student still had a loaded magazine.

Officers said they found the other 14-year-old, who confessed to having the magazine and also said he had no intention of using the handgun.

The parents of both students were notified and officers arrested the teens. They have since been booked into Yuba/Sutter Juvenile Hall.

In notifications posted to its site, Yuba City High School said it went into lockdown just after 11:30 a.m. when both students were pulled from their classrooms. The school remained in lockdown for roughly an hour and students were released early for the day.

Officers are still investigating but said it appears to be an isolated incident.