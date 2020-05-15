Police arrest 2nd suspect in Marysville homicide from September

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Marysville police announced they arrested a second suspect in a homicide case from September.

Officials identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cody Dion Morris from Rancho Cordova.

Police say they arrested the first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jesse Jaramillo, back on September 26.

According to officials, police were called to a home on F Street near 10th Street for a possible burglary in progress on the morning of Sept. 22.

When they arrived, they say officers found a woman who had been murdered. According to detectives, the woman was shot in the head at close range.

The woman’s family members, who also lived in the home, gave a description of two suspects and said they had drove away in the victim’s car.

Police quickly identified Jaramillo, who is from Sacramento, as a suspect and determined he was somewhere in Butte County. He was later arrested at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.

Detectives say they recently identified Morris and arrested him on East Woodson Road near Skyview Lane in Acampo.

Jaramillo was charged on suspicion of murder and Morris was charged on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, according to police. They are also facing other charges and were booked into the Yuba County Jail.