Police arrest 3 suspected gang members after search at Stockton home

(Left to right) Police say they arrested Sammadie Touch, Shemarr Tim and Darin Phaing Thursday morning after serving a search warrant in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said its officers arrested two people along with a wanted gang member.

Stockton’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit received information about the wanted gang member from Modesto police because they believed he was associating with gang members in Stockton.

Some of the weapons found during the search. (Photo by the Stockton Police Department)

According to police, they were able to identify the wanted person, a residence and associates during the investigation. That led to a search warrant being served Thursday morning at a home on Bernay Court near Bernay Drive.

At the home, detectives found three firearms and ammunition, as well as gang indicia. Another firearm was found during a traffic stop related to the search warrant.

Officers say they arrested the wanted gang member, 23-year-old Darin Phaing, on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem and firearm violations.

According to officials, 21-year-old Sammadie Touch and 19-year-old Shemarr Tim were also arrested on firearms charges with gang enhancements.