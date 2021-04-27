Police arrest 3 teens for breaking in, vandalizing 2 schools in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday and could face felony charges after being seen on video breaking into and vandalizing two schools in Wheatland.

The Wheatland Police Department said a 13-year-old Bear River Middle student and a 15-year-old Wheatland High School student were seen on video burglarizing Bear River Middle School over the weekend.

Police officials said the two teens turned off a power breaker at the school causing 600 milk cartons to spoil and damaged property inside the school.

The two teens joined two other 13-year-old students and all four youths were seen on video surveillance breaking into Wheatland High School, stealing food and “extinguishing a fire extinguisher,” according to the release.

Investigators were able to identify all the teens and three were arrested. All four face charges of felony burglary and conspiracy, police say.

