SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one during a call for service.

The Sacramento Police said that they remain devoted to reducing gun violence in the community and that proactive enforcement stops are one way to reduce violent crime.