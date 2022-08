WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks.

According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas was then taken to Yolo County Jail and booked on the Ramey Warrant.