MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police announced that officers made an arrest this week in connection to a fatal shooting of a DoorDash driver in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department said the California Highway Patrol arrested Mario Esparza, 46, of Modesto during a traffic stop on Interstate 405 near Carson around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Esparza is in their custody and is facing murder charges for the death of 56-year-old Andrew Satavu, who completed a food delivery before he died on April 18.

After Satavu delivered food to a customer on Gardenia Road, police said officers received reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, police said Satavu was found in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds and he later died from injuries.

On Monday, police said they identified a car of interest in the killing of Satavu. Police said a late 90s 4-door Toyota Camry was suspected to be connected to the homicide.

Police said detectives were able to identify the suspect using surveillance footage during their investigation and issued an arrest warrant.

“MPD would like to acknowledge the hard work of our detectives and officers who were relentless in seeking justice for the Savatu family and friends,” the department said in a Facebook post.