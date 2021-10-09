Police arrest man who took 2-year-old child after argument in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on multiple charges after police say he battered a woman and took her 2-year-old child Friday morning.

According to Stockton police officials, 29-year-old Gino Freeman was inside a car with a 37-year-old woman around 11 a.m. in the area of Bianchi Road and West Lane in Stockton when they began arguing with each other.

The woman, who was driving when the argument started, pulled the car over. Police said Freeman then forced the woman into the passenger seat and drove off.

Investigators said Freeman battered the woman and refused to let her out. Later, she was able to leave the vehicle and contact authorities.

According to police, Freeman drove to the woman’s home and took her 2-year-old child.

Officers were able to find Freeman and the child, and they arrested Freeman for suspected kidnapping, domestic battery and additional charges.

The child was returned to the woman.