Police arrest Modesto student for school shooting threat on social media

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a student at a Modesto school who posted on social media that there would be a school shooting.

The incident happened at Somerset Jr. High School, with staff warning police about the social media post. Staff told police the students knew of the post, which alleged there would be a school shooting Nov. 24.

Investigators tracked down the student responsible and found they didn’t have “the means” to follow through on the threats.

The student was still arrested, however, for making criminal threats on school grounds.