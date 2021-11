ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested someone suspected of stabbing another person at an Elk Grove home Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred somewhere near Maritime and Sailview drives. A nearby elementary school was put on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated.

Officers later found the suspect “a few miles away” and arrested them.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known, but they were taken to a nearby hospital.