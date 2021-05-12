Police: Arson suspect tries to drive away from West Sacramento fire with car full of Molotov cocktails

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An arson suspect was arrested Tuesday while trying to drive away from the scene of a West Sacramento fire with a vehicle full of Molotov cocktails.

West Sacramento police officers and the West Sacramento Fire Department were called to a large levee fire near Sherwood Harbor Marina Tuesday afternoon, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Police say the fire was stopped before it could spread to a nearby neighborhood.

According to the police department, witnesses at the scene told officers someone had started the fire, then ran to a vehicle and drove away. A Sacramento police air unit and a West Sacramento police boating unit spotted the vehicle, and officers were able to stop the driver.

Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Shawana Nailah Haynes from Sacramento.

Inside Haynes’ vehicle were eight Molotov cocktails, as well as materials for making more incendiary devices, according to police.

The Yolo County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and rendered the Molotov cocktails safe.

Haynes was booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of arson, possessing a destructive device in a vehicle and possessing items to manufacture a destructive device.

Investigators say the motive behind the levee fire has not been determined.

The West Sacramento Fire Department, the West Sacramento Police Department and the Yolo County Bomb Squad are investigating the fire, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.