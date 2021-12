TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that was reported on Nov. 27.

Police said the shooter shot at a car near Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads around 7 p.m. Officers believe the incident began at West Valley Mall as a disagreement.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Gus Cisneros at 209-831-6615.