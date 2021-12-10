Police asking for help identifying 3 people in connection to hate crime vandalism at West Campus High

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are asking for help identifying three people in connection to the vandalism that targeted the West Campus High vice principal.

The racist graffiti left on the grounds of West Campus High School targeting the school’s vice principal is being investigated as a hate crime. As part of the investigation, officers have reviewed several hours of surveillance video.

The three people police are asking for help identifying were seen on surveillance video, but police have not said they are suspects. According to police, they are looking to interview them about the incident.

The principal at West Campus High initially reported Dr. Elysse Versher was targeted because of her enforcement of the school’s dress code.

“This has nothing to do with the dress code. It has everything to do with the racist culture that has permeated throughout this campus, at least in the three years that I’ve been here as assistant principal,” Dr. Versher said when she talked to FOX40 back in November.

This is a developing story.