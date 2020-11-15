Police: Man found shot dead inside a car in the middle of a Modesto street

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers are investigating a shooting in Modesto that happened Sunday.

The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened on Amador Avenue just before noon.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a four-door sedan with at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

The sedan was stopped in the middle of Amador Avenue in between Spokane and Seattle streets.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene.

No information was released on any suspects or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.