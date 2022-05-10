TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man at a Turlock hotel Friday on the suspicion of sexually assaulting a female employee in his room.

Police said officers received a 911 call reporting a rape at the Days Inn on North Tully Road. When officers arrived, they arrested 29-year-old Osman Mukhammadiyev, who was standing near the office and matched the description of the suspect, police said.

According to police, Mukhammadiyev is a resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, and is a driver of a big rig.

After verifying the victim’s safety, police said officers began an investigation.

During their investigation, police said Mukhammadiyev called the front desk to report an equipment issue in his room. A female employee went to his room to check on the problem and she was sexually assaulted after turning her back, according to police.

Police said the female was able to escape to the office where she immediately called 911.

Mukhammadiyev was transported and interviewed at the Turlock Police Department and later booked at Stanislaus County Jail.

The 29-year-old is facing multiple felony charges including committing rape by means of force, false imprisonment, and kidnapping to commit rape.

His bail is currently set at $670,000.

Turlock police said Osman Mukhammadiyev is accused of sexually assaulting a hotel employee in Turlock. (Photo from Turlock police)

“We are deeply concerned because the suspect, in this case, is a long-haul truck driver. We believe there may be other victims of similar assaults by this assailant in other communities,” said Turlock Police Detective Tony Argueta. “A unique characteristic of Mukhammadiyev is that he is a smaller statured male who speaks with a heavy Russian accent.”

“The Turlock Police Department urges anyone who has been a victim involving Mukhammadiyev, or any other victims of sexual assault or other crimes, to file a report with your authorities,” Argueta continued.

For anyone with information about this investigation, the Turlock Police Department said to call detective Argueta at 209-668-6538. You can also call the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Police said callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling crime stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.