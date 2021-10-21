Police: Burglar in Tracy neighborhood prompts lockdown at nearby school

Tracy police are looking for this man who they say is suspected of a residential burglary.(Courtesy: Tracy Police Department)

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who was seen jumping backyard fences and suspected of a residential burglary forced a school lockdown in Tracy on Thursday.

Police responded to a call early Thursday afternoon about a man in a backyard on Pebble Creek Court. Police then received several other calls saying the same man had jumped fences nearby.

When police arrived, they discovered one burglary had taken place. After a search, it was apparent the burglar had left before officers arrived.

Because of the incident’s proximity to Art Freiler School, the campus was put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”, police said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Anyone who has any information about this incident are asked to call the Tracy Police Department at (209) 831-6550.