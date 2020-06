SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the police department, the shooting happened near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Police say a single-car crash happened before the shooting, but offered little information other than the crash was related.

The victim was not identified.