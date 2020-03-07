Police: Car crashes into Goodwill in Vacaville, multiple people injured

Photo of inside the Goodwill store in Vacaville after a car crashed into it Friday, March 3, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Vacaville Police Department)

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a Goodwill store in Vacaville Friday, striking and injuring several customers, according to Vacaville police.

Officials said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. when the car fully entered the store trampling several clothing racks and shelves with merchandise.

Police said the customers who were hit suffered minor to moderate injuries and most were treated and released at the scene of the crash.

At this time, there are no additional details on the extent of injuries of those were not treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the identity of the driver has not been released but police said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Police said the Goodwill store is temporarily closed for repairs.

