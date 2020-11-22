Police: Caretaker in Tracy arrested for homicide, elder abuse after 92-year-old man dies

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A caretaker was arrested for homicide in Tracy after a 92-old-man in his care died Wednesday.

The Tracy Police Department said officers responded to a call on Nov. 18 about someone not breathing at a motel room on North Tracy Boulevard near West Larch Road just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found 92-year-old JC Williams Jr. dead.

Investigators said Williams Jr.’s death appeared to have been caused by multiple blunt force trauma wounds.

As a result of their investigation, officers arrested Williams Jr.’s caretaker of 20 years, Lathrop resident 64-year-old Clark Stone Friday.

Stone was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges including homicide and elder abuse.