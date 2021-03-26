Police: Ceres teacher suspected of inappropriate sexual relationship with student

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A junior high school teacher in Ceres was arrested Friday after allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

Ceres police say the incident involved 30-year-old Orlando Barba, a Ceres Unified School District teacher, and a minor.

Barba was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old, as well as lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 to 15 years old when the suspect is over 10 years older than the victim.

CUSD sent a release saying Barba had been with the district since 2015 and was removed from his job at Mae Hensley Junior High School on Tuesday.

He was also a former coach at Central Valley High School.

“Families of students who may have interacted with Mr. Barba have been contacted, and resources are available to support any student who may be affected by this matter,” CUSD said in its release.

Police have not released any other information but say the district is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julio Amador at 209-538-5729.