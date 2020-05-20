Police charge two suspects in Tracy armed jewelry robbery at Costco

Left: Richard Hoffman, 28. Right: Jeffrey Potter, 30. (Photos courtesy of the Tracy Police Department)

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators have identified and charged two suspects involved the smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police said Jeffrey Potter, 30, and Richard Hoffman, 28, were the two suspects who allegedly walked into the Costco on West Grant Line Road on May 7 around 8:30 p.m. wearing face coverings and sunglasses.

One of the men began smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and grabbing $150,000 worth of jewelry while the other parked a getaway vehicle outside the store, according to police.

Police said one of the men pointed a handgun at a Costco employee as they drove away.

After following up on investigative leads, detectives worked with Livermore police to arrest Potter Saturday morning.

Potter was booked at San Joaquin County jail on robbery charges and a $250,000 bail.

Hoffman was already in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County for unrelated charges.

Detectives said they found the getaway vehicle used in the Costco robbery at Hoffman’s home.

Hoffman was charged with robbery in addition to his other charges and his bail was set at $750,000, according to police.