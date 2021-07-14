Police: Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Roseville Tuesday, the Roseville Police Department told FOX40.

Late in the evening, officers responded to the area of Hayden Parkway and Blue Oaks Boulevard for an apparent hit-and-run, police said.

Someone who witnessed the incident told FOX40 the crash happened outside Siena Apartments.

During their investigation, officers learned the identity of the driver, police said. The driver is cooperating with investigators. At this time, police do not suspect the driver of DUI.

No further information about the child has been released by police.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.