Police continue search for shooter who killed 18-year-old near Turlock park

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police are still searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

Last Wednesday, May 20, the Turlock Police Department says officers were called to Cherry Blossom Lane Dale Pinkney Park regarding a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, the shooter or shooters were gone, according to police.

Police report Izrael Villegas had been shot at least once, leading to his death.

No information has been released about the suspect or suspects behind the deadly shooting. Turlock police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.