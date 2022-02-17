Police detain multiple people after shooting victim dies in North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple people were detained Wednesday night after police said a man was shot and killed in North Natomas.

The Sacramento Police Department said just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Truxel Road, near Terracina Drive, for reports of a shooting. Police have not identified exactly where gunfire rang out Wednesday, but an apartment community is located in the area.

Officers said they found a man in the area who had been shot multiple times.

Fire personnel joined officers as they tried to save the man’s life, but police said he died at the scene. His identity has not been released by the coroner’s officer.

Sacramento police said multiple people who were at the scene were detained. How many people were detained and their connection to the shooting have not been reported.

At the last report, police said they were still looking for evidence and witnesses to the shooting.

There is no information about a shooter or motive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.